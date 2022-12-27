Former railway minister Suranjit's APS involved in snatching militants: Police

Police have arrested the assistant personal secretary (APS) of late former railway minister, Suranjit Sengupta, for his alleged involvement in snatching two militants from a Dhaka court premises.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Chief Md Asaduzzaman told the media on Tuesday (27 December).

The CTTC official said that Omar Faruq was arrested six days ago and has been taken to remand twice for four days.

An official from the counter terrorism investigation division of CTTC told The Business Standard that they have interrogated Omar and gleaned pivotal information regarding the incident.

"Omar Faruq is married to the sister of fugitive militant Abu Siddiq Sohel.

"We have collected call records and other technological evidence that shows he contacted both the fugitives' wives before and after the incident that day which further proves that he was involved," the official added.

However, the arrestee's lawyer Md Abdul Awal refuted the allegations made by the police.

Awal said that Omar, who is also a lawyer, was at the Supreme Court for work purposes the day the militants had escaped.

He further argued that Omar being married to Tanzila Afroze Jahan, sister of fugitive militant Abu Siddiq Sohel, does not mean he was involved in the crime.

"Police are harassing him and they arrested him because they couldn't locate the fugitives," he added.

Earlier on 20 November, several men attacked two policemen in the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate court area, sprayed chemicals in a police constable's eyes, and snatched militants Mainul Islam Shamim and Abu Siddique Sohel from the court premises.