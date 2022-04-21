Ex-president of New Market Thana BNP sued over traders, students clash

Screengrab taken from The Business Standard’s live feed of the current situation in New Market.

Police have filed a case over the clashes in the capital's New Market area, making former New Market Thana BNP president Maqbool Hossain number one accused.

He was charged with obstructing government work, assaulting and injuring police by throwing brickbats, and carrying out vandalism.

Besides, the names of 22 more accused have been mentioned in the case, reports Prothom Alo.

Police also accused 200-300 unnamed traders and employees of New Market and 600-700 students of Dhaka College.

Shahenshah Mahmud, additional deputy commissioner of New Market Zone, said the names of the accused were mentioned in the statement on the basis of intelligence information and evidence.

It has been learned that Maqbool Hossain took allocation of the two fast food outlets – "Welcome" and "Capital", where the violence started due to a dispute between the employees of the two shops, – from Dhaka South City Corporation. He later rented the shops.

Confirming of being sued, Maqbool Hossain said, "I haven't been to that area in the last four months. There is no question of throwing brickbats, injuring someone or vandalising something.

In the nineties, I rented two shops from the City Corporation, he said.

The other accused named in the case are Amir Hossain Alamgir, Mizan, Tipu, Haji Jahangir Hossain Patwari, Hasan Jahangir Mithu, Harun Hawlader, Shah Alam Shantu, Shahidul Islam Shahid, Mizan Bepari, Asif, Rahmat, Sumon, Jasim, Billal, Harun, Heha, Monir, Bachchu, Julhas, Mithu, Mintu and Babul.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.