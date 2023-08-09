Former president of Comilla uni Chhatra League sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in arms case

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 12:16 am

Former president of Comilla uni Chhatra League sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in arms case

Public Prosecutor Mujibur Rahman Bahar said the RAB arrested Elias in 2015 with a foreign revolver loaded with two rounds of bullets in the Salmanpur area of Kotbari. 

Elias Hossain Sabuj. File Photo: Collected
Elias Hossain Sabuj. File Photo: Collected

The court sentenced Elias Hossain Sabuj, former president of Comilla University (CoU) Chhatra League, to 12 years imprisonment in an arms case. 

Judge Begum Selina Akhtar of Cumilla's Additional District and Sessions Judge 4th Court gave the verdict on Wednesday (August 9), our Cumilla correspondent reports. 

Cumilla Court's Additional PP Mujibur Rahman Bahar confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Public Prosecutor Mujibur Rahman Bahar said the RAB arrested Elias in 2015 with a foreign revolver loaded with two rounds of bullets in the Salmanpur area of Kotbari. 

At that time, the RAB filed a case under the Arms Act with the Sadar Dakshin Model Police Station. 

After a long hearing in this case, the court announced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon. 

Elias was not present when the verdict was announced.

Former president of Kubi Chhatra League Elias Hossain Sabuj said the case was part of a conspiracy against him and denied carrying any weapons.

