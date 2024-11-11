Former MP Shambhu arrested in Dhaka

Crime

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 12:00 am

Related News

Former MP Shambhu arrested in Dhaka

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 12:00 am
Dhirendranath Debnath Shambh. Photo: Collected
Dhirendranath Debnath Shambh. Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested former Awami League Member of Parliament of Barguna-1 Dhirendranath Debnath Shambhu from the capital's Uttara today (11 November).

A team of DB arrested him at around 9pm,  Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the DMP, confirmed the matter. 

Multiple cases were filed against him over attacks on protesters during the July-August student-led mass uprising, he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, it is yet to be decided in which case he will be arrested, the DMP official said.

Top News

Awami League / MP / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

8h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

Los Blancos reach 600 million followers on social media

1h | Videos
This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

5h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

5h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

7h | Videos