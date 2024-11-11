Former MP Shambhu arrested in Dhaka

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested former Awami League Member of Parliament of Barguna-1 Dhirendranath Debnath Shambhu from the capital's Uttara today (11 November).

A team of DB arrested him at around 9pm, Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the DMP, confirmed the matter.

Multiple cases were filed against him over attacks on protesters during the July-August student-led mass uprising, he added.

However, it is yet to be decided in which case he will be arrested, the DMP official said.