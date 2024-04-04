Former Jatiya Party MP Kader Khan jailed for 4 years in graft case

Crime

UNB
04 April, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 11:05 pm

The court also fined him Tk61,92,791 which will be realised by the state.

The court also fined him Tk61,92,791 which will be realised by the state.

UNB
04 April, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 11:05 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A court in Dhaka on Thursday sentenced former Jatiya Party lawmaker of Gaibandha-1 constituency Col (retd) Abdul Kader Khan to four years imprisonment in a case filed for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income and concealing information of his wealth.

The court also fined him Tk61,92,791 which will be realised by the state.

Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, judge of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-9, handed down the judgment.

On 26 May 2019, Deputy Assistant Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Wahid Manzur Shohagh filed the case with Ramna police.

According to the case statement, the former JaPa member of parliament (MP) concealed information on Tk24,42,770 worth of wealth.

ACC Assistant Director Nur Alam, also the investigating officer of the case, submitted chargesheet to the court on 10 January last year.

Kader was arrested in February 2017 in connection with the murder of Gaibandha 1 lawmaker, Awami League leader Manjurul Islam Liton.

Later, ACC started an investigation against Kader Khan's illegal wealth.

Comments

