Former DU professor found dead in Gazipur

The body of Professor Sayeda Gaffer Khaleque, a former teacher of Dhaka University (DU), was recovered from Panishail area in Gazipur on Friday morning.

Sayeda Khaleq was a former teacher at the Nutrition and Food Science Institute of DU.

Kashimpur police Officer-in-Charge Mahbubey Khoda confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The officer-in-charge said, "The body was found approximately 200 yards away from her rented house at Panishail in Kashimpur. A day labourer was arrested in the incident."

DU Proctor Professor Dr AKM Golam Rabbani said, "Professor Sayeda Khaleque was abducted and killed over a dispute with a group of construction workers working at the professor's house."

"Police recovered the body of the professor after interrogating a construction worker. The accused is now under police custody," he added.

The professor went missing two days ago.

The body of the professor was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy.