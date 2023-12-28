Former UP chairman arrested over Abu Syed's murder in Ctg

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 07:30 pm

Former chairman of Magnama Union Parishad Sharafat Ullah Wasim, accused in 10 cases, including the murder of Abu Syed, has been arrested.
 
The arrest took place in Magnama market on Wednesday night, said Pekua police station's Officer-in-Charge, Mohammad Illius.
 
Wasim was presented in court on Thursday, appealing for a seven-day remand, he added.
 
Mohammad Illius mentioned that before Abu Syed's death, he went live on Facebook expressing his fear that Wasim would kill him. Additionally, three arrested individuals have implicated Wasim after their arrest. 
 
According to the case's statement, Abu Syed was hacked to death on 10 October over establishing supremacy and prior enmity. The attackers even severed one leg of the victim, causing serious injuries to four people, including Abu Syed's wife.
 
Syed Mohammad Imon, the deceased's son, filed a murder case at Pekua police station on 11 October, naming 24 people and accusing an unknown 4/5 individuals.
 
On 19 November, the plaintiff in the case, Syed Md. Emon, applied to the court to include Wasim as an accused.
 
In response, Chakaria Senior Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Md. Zaheed Hossain directed the investigating officer to determine the chairman's involvement.

