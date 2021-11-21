Former BCL leader sent to jail in journo assault case

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
A court here today sent former president of Dhanmandi Thana unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) to jail in a case lodged for assaulting a journalist of private TV channel Independent Television.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order as police produced Nazimuddin Ahammed Babu and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of the probe in the case.

Babu and his men allegedly assaulted Independent Television senior reporter Rishad Huda on the afternoon of 20 November as the latter was going through the road behind Aziz Super Market on his motorbike and honked horn to overtake a SUV occupied by Babu and his men.

Irked by the horn, they started abusing Rishad, and as he protested, they started beating him mercilessly.

As the onlookers gathered at the scene and protested, the former BCL leader took the keys of Rishad's bike and fled the scene.

They asked Rishad to meet them at Aziz Super Market to take back his bike. When Rishad went there, Babu and his men assaulted him again, making police rescue him from the place.

Rishad was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and he later filed the case against Babu, Tanvir, Eusuf Iqbal and 10-12 unnamed persons with Shahbagh Police Station.

 

journo assaulted

