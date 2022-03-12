Former agriculture officer arrested for stockpiling soybean oil

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:53 pm

A former official of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has been arrested for allegedly stockpiling soybean oil from different areas of the capital.

The ex-DAE official, Layekuzzaman, was arrested on Friday (11 March) night from his residence in Lalmatia with 512 litres of soybean oil.

Addressing a press conference today, Deputy Commissioner (Tejgaon Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Biplob Kumar Sarkar said it is a criminal offense to keep 512 litres of soybean oil at an individual level.

"He hoarded oil for illegal purposes and personal gain. This stockpile was intended to create an artificial oil crisis in the market. I have filed a criminal case against him," said Biplob.

During primary interrogation, Layekuzzaman said he has been hoarding the oil since 6 March and has collected 512 litres of oil from different sources over the past six days.

The former agriculture official has collected 40 litres of oil from one place and the rest from other retailers, said Biplob, adding that the accused will be quizzed for more information on the other sources.

The police official further said that it is being investigated whether the man had done similar activities in the past.

"We will seek a seven-day remand for him in the court, the official said. 

Police have been monitoring the markets – openly or secretly – and are conducting drives whenever they get information on the wrongdoings, Biplob also informed.

