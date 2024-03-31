Forest official killed by dumper truck while trying to stop hill cutting in Ukhiya

File Photo of Sajjaduzzaman, 30, beat officer at Dochhari Forest in the Ukhiya Range of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division.

A forest department official lost his life while confronting forest bandits engaged in illegal hill cutting and soil smuggling within a reserved forest area.

He died on the spot after being crushed under a dumper truck in Harinmara area of Rajapalong Union of Cox's Bazar Ukhiya upazila in the early hours of today (30 March) around 3.30am.

The victim Sajjaduzzaman, 30, served as a beat officer at Dochhari Forest in the Ukhiya Range of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division.

Gazi Shafiul Alam, Ukhiya Range Officer of the Forest Department, said soil smuggling activities were underway in the Harinmara area of Ukhiya after midnight. Upon receiving the information, Sajjad went to the spot on a motorcycle. As he attempted to intervene and stop a dumper truck involved in the illegal activity, he was crushed by the vehicle. The perpetrators then ran away, leaving him dead on the spot.

Forest guard Mohammad Ali, 27, who was accompanying Sajjad, sustained injuries during the incident and was promptly transported to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

Later, police recovered Sajjad's body and took it into police custody.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossain said efforts are underway to identify those involved in the incident and bring them to justice.

Cox's Bazar South Forest Division Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sarwar Alam visited the spot this morning.

He said, "Sajjad sacrificed his life to protect the forest. We have lost a skilled and hardworking forest official."

Urging for immediate and unified action to counteract such activities, he cautioned that the very existence of forests is under threat due to these illicit mountain miners.