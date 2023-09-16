Five Rohingya youths arrested in Magura

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Police arrested five Rohingya youths from a bus of 'New Green Express' of Wapada area in Magura's Shreepur upazila on Friday (15 September) night.

The arrestees, aged between 22 to 25 years, used to live in Cox's Bazar Kutupalong's refugee camp, said Kanchon Kumar Ray, officer-in-charge of Shreepur police station.

Tipped off, he said they were arrested from the bus and would be sent to the Cox's Bazar camp after completing all legal procedures.

