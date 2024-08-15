Firing from helicopter: Hasina charged with murder of fourth grader in Mohammadpur

A murder case has been filed against 16 persons, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the death of a fourth grader in random firing from a helicopter at Mohammadpur in Dhaka on 19 July during the recent student movement.

The victim's uncle Abdullah Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan filed this case with the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhuri's court today (15 August).

The court accepted the statement of the plaintiff and ordered Mohammadpur Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

The other accused in the case are - former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former law minister Anisul Haque, former LGRD minister Tajul Islam, former textile minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former foreign affairs minister Hasan Mahmud, former state minister for information Mohammad Ali Arafat, former prime minister's advisor Salman F Rahman, parliament member Mustafa Zalam Mohiuddin, former IGP, Additional IGPs, former DB chief, former RAB DG, former DMP Commissioner, former joint commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar and unidentified members of the helicopter patrol team.

According to the case statement, RAB members fired indiscriminately on the students from several helicopters at the instructions of the accused on the students who were peacefully protesting on 19 July, during the mass uprising of students and people.

In the firing, the victim Zobaid Hosen Emon, 12, sustained bullet injuries in his head. He was quickly rescued and taken to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi, where the duty doctors declared him dead.

The complaint also said many students and commoners were also killed in firing with sniper rifles from distant rooftops of various high-rise buildings in the area.

Many also reported incidents like- preventing critically injured people from reaching hospitals, beating under-treatment patients and secretly burying dead bodies after taking them from hospitals without the consent of their families, the document said.

A number of cases were filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others on charges of murder, genocide and crimes against humanity in the past couple of days.