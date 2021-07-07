Firearms, drugs seized from municipal mayor’s home in Rajshahi

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 04:38 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Police have seized firearms, ammunition, yaba pills, and about Tk1 crore during a raid at the residence of Arani Municipality Mayor Muktar Ali in Rajshahi.

The raid was conducted at 3am Wednesday after a local Awami League leader filed a case against the mayor for allegedly attacking him on Tuesday night, Police Super ABM Masud Hossain said at a press briefing.

Hossain, who led the operation said that local Awami League leader Monwar Hossain Mojnu alleged that Mayor Muktar Ali along with his associates made an attack at his house and assaulted him and his family members around 9:30pm Tuesday.

Police then raided the mayor's residence and seized firearms, illegal drugs and Tk95,000.

Mayor Muktar Ali was not found at home at the time. Police, however, detained the mayor's wife Jasmine Akhtar and nephews Shanto and Sohan.

According to police, Mojnu had campaigned under the Awami League banner in the previous municipal elections while Muktar Ali who is also an Awami League leader was elected mayor despite running as an independent.

 

