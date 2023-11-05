Father gets life for raping daughter

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 09:23 pm

Noor Uddin made her daughter drink some liquor and violated her on 13 June 2021.

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Chattogram court on Sunday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 16-year-old daughter in Jorarganj area under Mirasarai upazila of the district.

Judge Ferdous Ara of Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 passed this verdict on Sunday (5 November). 

Forty-two-year-old Noor Uddin Mithu was also fined Tk1 lakh, with an additional six months in default of payment, said Kafil Uddin, bench assistant of the tribunal, 

According to the case statement, Noor Uddin made her daughter drink some liquor and violated her on 13 June 2021.

In this incident, the teenager filed a case against her father with Jorarganj police station two days later. 

After the investigation, the charge sheet of the case was filed in the tribunal on 23 October the same year. 

The trial started on 31 March 2022 after framing charges against the accused in the tribunal.

Comments

