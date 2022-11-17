Fardin was not murdered in Chanpara: DB

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Fardin Noor Parash was not killed in the Chanpara area of Narayanganj, said police.

"We are analysing CCTV footage. We do not think that he was killed in Chanpara," said Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid while talking to journalists at the DB office in the capital on Thursday.

Fardin's last tracked location was in Dhaka's Jatrabari. Accompanied by 3-4 men in T-shirts, he got inside a human haulier "Laguna" that went towards Tarabo Bishwa Road in Narayanganj, the police officer said.

"We are looking for the driver of that laguna and the people who were accompanying Fardin," he said, adding that it would have been impossible for Fardin to reach Chanpara from Jatrabari that night, considering the time he was murdered.

"Fardin left Jatrabari around 2:15 am and was killed around 2:30 am. It is not possible to reach Chanpara from Jatrabari within 15 minutes. That is why we are suspecting that the murder happened somewhere else," Harun added.

Police recovered Fardin's body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

On 8 November, Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin's head and body.

The Detective Branch has been investigating the case since then but is yet to solve the murder mystery.