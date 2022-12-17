Fardin death: BUET students satisfied with police investigation

The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and the classmates of deceased Fardin Noor Porosh have expressed their satisfaction with the progress made in investigation of his death by Rapid Action Battalion and the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"We have no doubts anymore about the investigation being conducted by the RAB and DB police in Fardeen's death case," the students said at a briefing Saturday (17 December) after visiting the DB and RAB headquarters on Thursday and Friday respectively to learn about developments in the case.

"We were a bit confused after visiting the DB office. But the confusion was cleared after a visit to the RAB headquarters, where they presented all their findings and evidence to us in a three-hour meeting," said one of the BUET students.

"We also had confusion on RAB's statement about Fardin's activities from 2:25am to 2:34am of that night. RAB showed us digital footprints that Fardin was listening to a Hindi classical song on YouTube before he jumped off the bridge. And he also visited several sites including pythons and some others during that time," students added.

"As like the countrymen we believed that it might be a murder or homicide, someone might have killed him but now we have no confusion," the students added.

"RAB also demonstrated to us Fardin's contact list of the last two hours before his death. The elite force also collected around 15,000 people's digital footprint, who were connected with Fardin or Fardin's contact by any means. We can't surely say that he committed suicide or what are the reasons behind his motive. But we have to believe the digital footprints that RAB showed us. Those seemed relevant to us,"

"We can't challenge their technological evidence, data. We can't doubt the effort, and investigation process. We were trying to know the reason for his death, but we don't have any further steps now. If the family denies it and disagrees with the RAB-Police statement that is their choice. We always want that truth must be unveiled, we will take a stand with the family members with any sort of valid demands," BUET students concluded at the press briefing.