Fardin death: BUET students satisfied with police investigation

Crime

TBS Report
17 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 07:12 pm

Related News

Fardin death: BUET students satisfied with police investigation

TBS Report
17 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 07:12 pm
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected

The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and the classmates of deceased Fardin Noor Porosh have expressed their satisfaction with the progress made in investigation of his death by Rapid Action Battalion and the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"We have no doubts anymore about the investigation being conducted by the RAB and DB police in Fardeen's death case," the students said at a briefing Saturday (17 December) after visiting the DB and RAB headquarters on Thursday and Friday respectively to learn about developments in the case.

"We were a bit confused after visiting the DB office. But the confusion was cleared after a visit to the RAB headquarters, where they presented all their findings and evidence to us in a three-hour meeting," said one of the BUET students.

"We also had confusion on RAB's statement about Fardin's activities from 2:25am to 2:34am of that night. RAB showed us digital footprints that Fardin was listening to a Hindi classical song on YouTube before he jumped off the bridge. And he also visited several sites including pythons and some others during that time," students added. 

"As like the countrymen we believed that it might be a murder or homicide, someone might have killed him but now we have no confusion," the students added.

"RAB also demonstrated to us Fardin's contact list of the last two hours before his death. The elite force also collected around 15,000 people's digital footprint, who were connected with Fardin or Fardin's contact by any means. We can't surely say that he committed suicide or what are the reasons behind his motive. But we have to believe the digital footprints that RAB showed us. Those seemed relevant to us," 

"We can't challenge their technological evidence, data. We can't doubt the effort, and investigation process. We were trying to know the reason for his death, but we don't have any further steps now. If the family denies it and disagrees with the RAB-Police statement that is their choice. We always want that truth must be unveiled, we will take a stand with the family members with any sort of valid demands," BUET students concluded at the press briefing.

Bangladesh / Top News

Buet student Fardin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

6h | Panorama
In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why the third-place decider is played?

Why the third-place decider is played?

54m | TBS SPORTS
Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

2h | TBS Stories
Darjeeling oranges are cultivated in Rajshahi

Darjeeling oranges are cultivated in Rajshahi

2h | TBS Stories
Short-term stock trading without technical analysis does not pay off

Short-term stock trading without technical analysis does not pay off

2h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!