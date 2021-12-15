Family, friends suspect DU student was tortured to death by expat husband

15 December, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 09:02 am

"We saw signs of torture on her body, what we assume is that it is a murder," Momo, a friend of Meghla who saw her at the hospital, said.

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Elma Chowdhury Meghla, a student of Dhaka University's Department of Dance (2015-16 session), was allegedly killed by her husband.

"We received a call from Meghla's husband today afternoon that Meghla was ill and taken to United Hospital, but when we got to see her, she was dead," Meghla's uncle Iqbal Hossen said.

"We saw signs of torture on her body, what we assume is that it is a murder," Momo, a friend of Meghla who saw her at the hospital, said.

Meghla's husband, Iftekhar Abedin, 36,, is an expatriate who returned to the country from Canada two days earlier.

"As far as we know, Meghla was emotionally tortured and very roughly surveilled by her husband," Momo said.

"Meghla's husband has been taken to  Banani police station and Meghla's family is on the way to file a case against Meghla's husband,"  Nure Azam Miya, OC of Banani thana, said.

Her deadbody has already been transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for post-mortem," Meghla's friend informed.

