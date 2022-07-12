Fakhrul accuses AL 'miscreants' of killing Jashore Jubodal leader

Crime

TBS Report
12 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 10:17 pm

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: UNB

The government has become aggressive in the last moments of its tenure, evident from the killing on Tuesday of Badiuzzaman, a Jashore Jubodal leader, said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a media statement on Tuesday.   

Badiuzzaman was the Senior Vice President of Jubodal, Jashore District unit.

Accusing Awami League miscreants as killers of Badiuzzaman, Fakhrul said the illegitimate ruling party has been murdering leaders of the opposition as part of its process to stay in power forever. Ruling party criminals are killing BNP leaders and other opposition figures with the direct support of the government.  

Juba Dal leader hacked to death in broad daylight in Jashore 

The murder of Jashore Jubodal leader Badiuzzaman is just an example. The government is trying to consolidate its illegitimate power with bloodshed, Fakhrul added.

