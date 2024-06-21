Fake female magistrate held in Dinajpur

BSS
21 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 05:45 pm

Fake female magistrate held in Dinajpur

The arrested fake magistrate was identified as Ishrat Jahan alias Anika Tasneem Sarkar, daughter of Shahjahan Ali Sarkar Putu of Katabari Maholla of Phulbari Upazila of the district

BSS
21 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Ishrat Jahan alias Anika Tasneem Sarkar and her assistant Shahadat Hossain pictured after being arrested by Dinajpur police on 20 June. Photo: BSS
Ishrat Jahan alias Anika Tasneem Sarkar and her assistant Shahadat Hossain pictured after being arrested by Dinajpur police on 20 June. Photo: BSS

Dinajpur Kotwali police arrested a fake female magistrate along with her assistant on the charge of taking Tk8 lakh from a number of people on the promise of giving jobs in government office.

The arrested fake magistrate was identified as Ishrat Jahan alias Anika Tasneem Sarkar, daughter of Shahjahan Ali Sarkar Putu of Katabari Maholla of Phulbari Upazila of the district, while her assistant as Shahadat Hossain, son of Tariqul Islam of Ghughudanga village of Sadar upazila.

A special team of Dinajpur Kotwali Police detained the fake female magistrate Anika Tasneem Sarkar and her assistant Shahadat Hossain on Wednesday night with the help of victim Al Amin, Dinajpur Sadar Court Police Inspector AKM Liaquat Ali confirmed the matter to the journalists Thursday (20 June) night.

He said that the arrested fake magistrate made a confessional statement before the judge of the Dinajpur Sadar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court admitting her guilt.

After recording the statement Judge Lyman Roy ordered them to be sent to the Dinajpur District Jail on Thursday night

