Fake dental surgeons sent to jail in Ctg

Crime

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 09:05 pm

A mobile court in Chattogram has sentenced a fake dentist to six months of imprisonment and a fine of Tk1 lakh.

Chattogram district administration on Saturday detained the fake dentist, Md Monirul Islam from Setu Dental Clinic in Halishahar G Block of the port city, said Chattogram District Administration Executive Magistrate Prateek Datta.

Monirul uses "Dr" before his name even though he does not have any degree in dentistry. He has been treating patients for more than a decade.

"Monirul Islam introduces himself as a dentist and uses 'Dr' before his name and 'Dental Surgeon' as his designation on prescription pad. But he could not show any registration from the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council," said the executive magistrate.

The institution has been sealed and the accused has been sent to jail, he added.

