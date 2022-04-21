Fake customs officer along 11 foreigners arrested for fraud

A team of detectives from Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan Division conducted a special operation and arrested a total of 12 people, including a fake Bangladeshi customs officer and 11 foreigners, on charges of dollar trick and scam.

They were arrested from the Pallabi and Bhatara areas of the capital on Wednesday (20 April), the media and public relations office of the police said.

One dollar trick machine, 18 bundles wrapped in silver cloth, 17 mobile phones used in fraud, two laptops, bottles of chemicals, and copies of warrants were recovered from them at the time of the arrest.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Nigerian nationals - Henry Osita Okechuku and Chisam Emanuel are the leaders of the fraud gang.

Both of them play a key role in maintaining active contact with Bangladeshi associates and coordinating with the account manager, receiving money embezzled through fraud and distributing it among fraudsters, the police added.

They are responsible for recruiting, training, and recruiting Bangladeshi women for the role of customs officer.

Some foreign national members of the gang used to send friend requests to Bangladeshi nationals on various social media and send message requests to establish friendly relations through pre-planned and lucrative conversations and coordinate through the leaders of the circle.

Five Facebook accounts on Okechuku's device and 32 Facebook accounts on Chisam's device.

In addition to fraud, the gang was involved with drugs and illegal stay in the country.