Fake customs officer along 11 foreigners arrested for fraud

Crime

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 01:40 pm

Related News

Fake customs officer along 11 foreigners arrested for fraud

They were arrested from the Pallabi and Bhatara areas of the capital on Wednesday, said police

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 01:40 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

A team of detectives from Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan Division conducted a special operation and arrested a total of 12 people, including a fake Bangladeshi customs officer and 11 foreigners, on charges of dollar trick and scam. 

They were arrested from the Pallabi and Bhatara areas of the capital on Wednesday (20 April), the media and public relations office of the police said. 

One dollar trick machine, 18 bundles wrapped in silver cloth, 17 mobile phones used in fraud, two laptops, bottles of chemicals, and copies of warrants were recovered from them at the time of the arrest. 

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Nigerian nationals - Henry Osita Okechuku and Chisam Emanuel are the leaders of the fraud gang. 

Both of them play a key role in maintaining active contact with Bangladeshi associates and coordinating with the account manager, receiving money embezzled through fraud and distributing it among fraudsters, the police added. 

They are responsible for recruiting, training, and recruiting Bangladeshi women for the role of customs officer.

Some foreign national members of the gang used to send friend requests to Bangladeshi nationals on various social media and send message requests to establish friendly relations through pre-planned and lucrative conversations and coordinate through the leaders of the circle.

Five Facebook accounts on Okechuku's device and 32 Facebook accounts on Chisam's device.

In addition to fraud, the gang was involved with drugs and illegal stay in the country. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Scam / arrest / Fraud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

1h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

2h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

4h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

4h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

16h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

16h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

17h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home