Fake cosmetics of renowned brands seized in Ctg, 1 held

Crime

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 08:11 pm

A mobile court of the district administration has seized counterfeit cosmetics products of renowned brands including Garnier, Ponds, and Dabur worth Tk5 lakh from a building in Chattogram city's Kotwali area.

Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta on Sunday conducted the anti-adulteration drive and fined the company named "Unique Mart" Tk25,000 and detained its manager Moinuddin Akbar.

Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta said the fraudsters set up a stock of counterfeit cosmetics, including face wash, cream, shampoo, hair oil, face pack, henna, massage cream, and face powder of various brands including Garnier, Ponds, Dabur, and Emami in that building. 

Anjuman Ara, the owner of "Unique Mart", used to sell these adulterated products using various social media including Facebook and YouTube. Products were sold using fake logos without the approval of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).

He also said, "Among the seized goods, we also found 4K Plus cream, which is banned for sale due to the high presence of hydroquinone and mercury."  

Basically, most of the products did not have a date of manufacture, expiry date, and price on them, he added.
 

