Expatriate sued under DSA for defamatory comments against info minister

Crime

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 09:07 pm

Related News

Expatriate sued under DSA for defamatory comments against info minister

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 09:07 pm
Expatriate sued under DSA for defamatory comments against info minister

An expatriate based from Dubai has been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for allegedly making defamatory comments on a Facebook video regarding Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Masud Rana, former joint secretary of Panchlaish unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, filed the case against Abdur Rab Bhutto on Wednesday (11 January), Manjur Kader Mamuder, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar police station, told The Business Standard.

According to the case statement, Abdur Rab Bhutto is an admin of the Facebook page 'London Bangla Channel', where he posted a video allegedly commenting that the minister "possesses illegal wealth abroad".

"Stumbling upon the video on social media, Masud filed the case under DSA after observing Abdur Rab's comments are defamatory towards Hasan Mahmud, who is also the AL joint general secretary," the OC said, quoting the case statement.

The police are currently investigating the case, the OC said.

The plaintiff Masud Rana could not be reached for comment, as of filing this report.

Amrul Karim Rashed, personal officer to Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, on Thursday, released a press statement mentioning the issue. He told The Business Standard that the minister did not, however, direct Masud Rana to file the case.

Digital Security Act (DSA) / sued

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'