Expatriate sued under DSA for defamatory comments against info minister

An expatriate based from Dubai has been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for allegedly making defamatory comments on a Facebook video regarding Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Masud Rana, former joint secretary of Panchlaish unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, filed the case against Abdur Rab Bhutto on Wednesday (11 January), Manjur Kader Mamuder, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar police station, told The Business Standard.

According to the case statement, Abdur Rab Bhutto is an admin of the Facebook page 'London Bangla Channel', where he posted a video allegedly commenting that the minister "possesses illegal wealth abroad".

"Stumbling upon the video on social media, Masud filed the case under DSA after observing Abdur Rab's comments are defamatory towards Hasan Mahmud, who is also the AL joint general secretary," the OC said, quoting the case statement.

The police are currently investigating the case, the OC said.

The plaintiff Masud Rana could not be reached for comment, as of filing this report.

Amrul Karim Rashed, personal officer to Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, on Thursday, released a press statement mentioning the issue. He told The Business Standard that the minister did not, however, direct Masud Rana to file the case.