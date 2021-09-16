Ex-Sherpur assistant judge sued over 'abusing' his wife

A case has been filed against former Sherpur Assistant Judge Nazrul Islam under the Women and Children Suppression Prevention Act on Thursday.

Nazrul Islam's wife filed the case with the Shahbagh Police Station this afternoon.

Md Bayzidur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Ramna zone) confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

According to the case statement, Nazrul demanded Tk 10 lakh from the victim for dowry on 30 August.

He physically assaulted the victim and tortured her when she denied to provide the money.