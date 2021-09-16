Ex-Sherpur assistant judge sued over 'abusing' his wife

Crime

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 09:41 pm

Ex-Sherpur assistant judge sued over 'abusing' his wife

Nazrul Islam’s wife filed the case with the Shahbagh Police Station this afternoon

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 09:41 pm
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Representational image. Illustration: Collected

A case has been filed against former Sherpur Assistant Judge Nazrul Islam under the Women and Children Suppression Prevention Act on Thursday.

Nazrul Islam's wife filed the case with the Shahbagh Police Station this afternoon.

Md Bayzidur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Ramna zone) confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

According to the case statement, Nazrul demanded Tk 10 lakh from the victim for dowry on 30 August.

He physically assaulted the victim and tortured her when she denied to provide the money.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sherpur Assistant Judge sued / Women and Children Suppression Prevention Act / woman harassment

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1h | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1h | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents