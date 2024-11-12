Ex-minister Obaidul Quader’s PA arrested in Keraniganj

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

Awami League general secretary and former minister Obaidul Quader's personal assistant (PA) Abdul Matin, 50, was arrested from Shakta Union of Keraniganj in Dhaka yesterday.

A team of the Keraniganj Police Station made the arrest early on Monday, said Sourab Hasan, officer in-charge of the station.

Later, he was produced before the court, with charges in a murder case filed at the Keraniganj Police Station, he added.

PS Matin, also secretary of Forest and Environment Affairs of Dhaka North City Unit of Awami League, had gone into hiding after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August.

The OC further said he was arrested on a tip off in connection with killing Riaz, a student of Government Ispahani College in Keraniganj.

Riaz had joined the student movement on 19 July. That afternoon, he was shot in the head in front of the Mohammadpur RAB Camp-2. But his family did not get the news. The next day, his family managed to find Riaz's body in the morgue of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital. 

