Ex-minister Khandaker Mosharraf’s brother arrested in money laundering case

Police have arrested Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar, brother of former LGRD Minister Engineer Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, in a Tk2,000 crore money laundering case.

According to police sources, Babar was arrested from the Bashundhara residential area of ​​Dhaka around 3 am on Tuesday (8 March).

Regarding Babar's arrest, Additional Superintendent of Police Jamal Pasha said that he was arrested from Dhaka last night on the basis of secret information with the help of Kafrul Police Station.

He added that Babar had been in hiding for a long time in different parts of the country including Dhaka. Earlier, police raided several places in the country to nab him.

Faridpur district police have organised a press briefing at Kotwali police station in Faridpur on Tuesday, details would be revealed there, SP Jamal Pasha added.

Earlier, on 3 March last year, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police filed a chargesheet against 10 people, including Mohtesham Hossain Babar in a case of laundering Tk2,000 crore.

CID Assistant Superintendent of Police Uttam Kumar Biswas filed the chargesheet in the relevant branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

The other accused in the case are AHM Fouad, Khandaker Nazmul Islam Levy, Ashikur Rahman Farhan, Fahad bin Wazed alias Fahim, Kamrul Hasan David, Mohammad Ali Didar and Tariqul Islam Nasim.