Ex-minister Golam Dastagir’s house vandalised, looted by men claiming to be DB members

Golam Dastagir Gazi's house at Siddheshwari vandalised by unidentifed men claiming to be DB members on 26 October night. Photo: Collected

Unidentified men looted and vandalised former jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi's residence in the capital's Siddheshwari yesterday after breaking into the building claiming to be members of the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Saturday (26 October) night.

According to security guards of the building and locals, around 15-20 men went there in three microbuses, introduced themselves as DB members, and demanded entry to the house. When the guards refused to heed their demands, they broke the gate's lock and entered the house. Some of the men were wearing DB jackets while two had police uniforms on them.

They first broke the CCTV cameras and later destroyed the furniture of the four rooms of the house, said the security guards. They left after about two and a half hours.

They also took several items, said some eyewitnesses.

When informed of the matter, a Gazi group official went to the Ramna Police Station fearing robbers had attacked the house.

"I was told that a DB team has raided the house," the official said on condition of anonymity.

When contacted over the matter, Ramna OC Golam Faruk told The Business Standard that a DB team had indeed raided the house without providing any details regarding the operation.

However, in contrast to OC Faruk's statement, DMP Deputy Commissioner (media and public relations) Md Talebur Rahman later on the day said no such operation was conducted by the DB team at the house.

DB Additional Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallik could not be reached over the phone for a comment in this regard. He also did not respond to text messages.

Golam Dastagir Gazi, arrested after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, is currently in prison. His wife is in hiding, and their two sons are abroad — one of whom is reportedly on life support in India, according to family sources.

Police sources stated that the DB officers had gone to the house to arrest Golam Dastagir Gazi's wife, Hasina Gazi, though she was not found.

A Gazi Group official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the family initially suspected the incident to be a robbery. They promptly contacted Ramna Police Station, where they were informed that the Detective Branch (DB) was conducting an operation at the residence.