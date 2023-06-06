Ex-UP member held with heroin, LSD along Satkhira border

Crime

UNB
06 June, 2023, 07:10 pm
06 June, 2023, 07:10 pm

Seized LSD. Photo: Courtesy
Seized LSD. Photo: Courtesy

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with one kg of heroin and four bottles of LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) along the Madra border area in Satkhira district on Tuesday.

The arrestee was identified as Md Hasanuzzaman, 40, former UP member and son of Kismat Ali of Kalaroa upazila in the district.

Acting on a tip off that a consignment of drugs will be smuggled to India,  a team of BGB-33 conducted a drive in Chanda area and arrested Hasanuzzaman along with the drugs, said Commanding officer of BGB-33, Lieutenant Colonel Md Ashraful Haque.

A case was filed in this connection with Kolaroa Police Station.

