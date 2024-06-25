Ex-Jubo Mohila League leader Papiya out on bail

Former Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya, who was arrested for amassing wealth illegally, was released on bail from the Cumilla Central Jail on Monday (23 June).

She got out of prison at 6pm, Jail Superintendent Abdullah Al Mamun said, adding that her release was confirmed in the afternoon.

Earlier on 22 February 2020, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) had arrested Papiya, former general secretary of Narsingdi district unit of Mohila Jubo League, and her husband Mofizur Rahman.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had filed a case against them that same year over allegations of acquiring wealth outside of known income.

The ACC submitted the charge sheet against them in the court on 30 March.

Papiya was placed in Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur earlier. She was accused of torturing a female prisoner there.

Later on 3 July 2023, Papiya was transferred to Cumilla Central Jail.