Ex-Jubo Mohila League leader Papiya out on bail

Crime

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 01:30 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 01:37 am

Related News

Ex-Jubo Mohila League leader Papiya out on bail

On 22 February 2020, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) had arrested Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman for amassing wealth illegally

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 01:30 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 01:37 am
Ex-Jubo Mohila League leader Papiya out on bail

Former Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya, who was arrested for amassing wealth illegally, was released on bail from the Cumilla Central Jail on Monday (23 June).

She got out of prison at 6pm, Jail Superintendent Abdullah Al Mamun said, adding that her release was confirmed in the afternoon.

Earlier on 22 February 2020, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) had arrested Papiya, former general secretary of Narsingdi district unit of Mohila Jubo League, and her husband Mofizur Rahman. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had filed a case against them that same year over allegations of acquiring wealth outside of known income. 

The ACC submitted the charge sheet against them in the court on 30 March. 

Papiya was placed in Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur earlier. She was accused of torturing a female prisoner there. 

Later on 3 July 2023, Papiya was transferred to Cumilla Central Jail.

 

Top News

Papiya / bail / illegal wealth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

16h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

16h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

12h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

4h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

5h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

7h | Videos
Lionel Messi Turns 37

Lionel Messi Turns 37

5h | Videos