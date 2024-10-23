Ex-EC secretary Helal Uddin arrested in Ctg, will be handed over to DMP

Former Election Commission secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed has been arrested in Chattogram this evening (23 October).

He was arrested by a team of Kotwali Police Station from the Khulshi area of Chattogram city at around 6:00pm, officials familiar with the matter confirmed to The Business Standard.

"He is an accused in a case filed with a police station of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. A team from DMP is on their way to take him.

"The arrestee will be handed over to the DMP team once they arrive. They will later brief on the matter. The Chattogram Metropolitan Police has no comment in this regard," a CMP official told TBS on condition of anonymity.

