Ex-EC secretary Helal Uddin arrested in Ctg, will be handed over to DMP

Crime

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 08:13 pm

Related News

Ex-EC secretary Helal Uddin arrested in Ctg, will be handed over to DMP

“He is an accused in a case filed with a police station of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. A team from DMP is on their way to take him," said a CMP official

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 08:13 pm
Former EC secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed. File Photo: Collected
Former EC secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed. File Photo: Collected

Former Election Commission secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed has been arrested in Chattogram this evening (23 October).

He was arrested by a team of Kotwali Police Station from the Khulshi area of Chattogram city at around 6:00pm, officials familiar with the matter confirmed to The Business Standard. 

"He is an accused in a case filed with a police station of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. A team from DMP is on their way to take him.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The arrestee will be handed over to the DMP team once they arrive. They will later brief on the matter. The Chattogram Metropolitan Police has no comment in this regard," a CMP official told TBS on condition of anonymity.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Helal Uddin Ahmed / Bangladesh / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

1h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos