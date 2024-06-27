Ex-BDR member jailed for raping foster daughter

Crime

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 08:07 pm

Police produced the convict in the court during the pronouncement of the judgement. Photo: TBS
Police produced the convict in the court during the pronouncement of the judgement. Photo: TBS

A former soldier of the now defunct Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) has been sentenced to life for raping his seventh-grader foster daughter in Faridpur.

Faridpur's Women and Children Repression Tribunal Judge Md Hafizur Rahman pronounced the judgement today (27 June).

The court also fined the convict, Harun-or-Rashid alias Masud Rana, Tk50,000.

According to court sources, Masud raped his foster daughter at their house in January 2020 and recorded the video on his mobile phone. He raped the 7th grader multiple times  threatening to kill her and spread the video. 

When the girl's mother learned about the matter, she informed the villagers, who then handed Harun over to the police.

A rape case was filed with Nagarkanda Police Station in this regard.

Nagarkanda Police Station Sub Inspector Ashim Mondol submitted the charge sheet to the court on 30 April 2020.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Swapon Pal said the court handed down the punishment after Harun was proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

BDR / rape / Bangladesh

Comments

