Evaly owes more than Tk1,000 crore to customers, suppliers: RAB

In the primary interrogation after arrest, controversial e-commerce platform Evaly's CEO Mohammad Rassel told the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) that his company owes more than Tk1,000 crore to the customers and suppliers.

Though Rassel informed the commerce ministry few days ago that Evaly has a debt of Tk543 crore to its suppliers and customers.

Photo: Zia Chwdhury/TBS

RAB Commander Khandaker Al Moin, in a briefing on Friday, said, "According to a report, the liabilities of Evaly stood to Tk403 crore till 28 February, the current wealth was Tk65 crore, the amount of advanced payment taken from customers was Tk214 crore, and dues to different customers and companies was Tk190 crore.

Being asked regarding huge amount of liabilities according to different agencies, the arrestees could not give any proper answer. It was also known during the interrogation that the company has more liabilities. The total liabilities of the company are over Tk1,000 crore, the arrestees informed.

Since the establishment, the company has been incurring losses, they made no profit. All expenses and cost were spent from the money of the customers. As a result liabilities gradually started to increase."

"Recent requests of Mohammad Rassel to extend times for refund to the customers and paying the vendors showing different reasons were just techniques to delay and he had planned to declare himself as bankrupt after failing to repay the debt," the RAB spokesperson said.

Rassel had also a plan to come in share market after three years' operations of his company.

During inquiries about Evaly's infrastructure, Rassel and his wife Nasrin told RAB that the head office and customer care were set up in Dhanmondi in the rented space. Similarly, two warehouses were set up at Amin Bazar and Savar in the rented space. The company at one stage had about 2,000 management staff and 1,700 temporary employees. Due to the decline in the business, there are currently 1300 staff and about 500 temporary employees. The employees were once paid a total salary of around Tk5 crore monthly, which now stands at Tk1.5 crore. There are dues of many employees from June. The CEO and MD used to take a monthly salary of Tk5 lakh. They used two expensive private cars (Range Rover and Audi) at the expense of the company. Besides, the company has about 25-30 vehicles.

At the individual level, Rassel has other assets in Savar, including land worth crores of money. The arrestees also said that there are around Tk30 lakh in the bank account of Evaly. There are also around Tk30-35 crore of customers' money in several payment gateways.

RAB arrested Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the cmpany, on Thursday in a case filed over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

A team from the elite force detained the couple during a raid at their Mohammadpur residence in the capital.

Later, they were taken to RAB headquarters.

A customer named Arif Baker had filed the case against them with Gulshan Police Station for not delivering him products despite taking advance payment.

In the meantime, a Dhaka court asked police to submit the investigation report of the case by 16 October.

Earlier, fraud cases were filed against them with Sirajganj court, according to the Police Bureau of Investigation.

Evaly's controversial business strategy has come to the fore following a central bank inspection report on the e-commerce firm. Since its inception in 2018, Evaly has run up a debt of Tk543 crore to its suppliers and customers.

The detention of the Evaly owners, however, has given rise to questions about the fate of its customers and merchants and whether they will get their money back.

Earlier, on 19 July, the commerce ministry sent a letter to Evaly, asking it to explain how it would clear its current liabilities to customers and merchants.

Later, in two different submissions to the ministry, Evaly disclosed that it owes Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

The commerce secretary then said they would have to go to court to pay off Evaly's debts from the money in its bank accounts or by selling its current assets.

Hard on the heels of a report published on 22 June by The Business Standard based on the Bangladesh Bank report on Evaly, a number of banks, including Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia and Brac Bank, suspended the use of their debit, credit and prepaid cards for online transactions with 10 e-commerce companies.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products advertised online and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered. Customers requesting refunds were given cheques that were dishonoured because of insufficient funds.

Some e-commerce companies were enticing customers by offering very high discounts on various products.

Eventually, the authorities stepped in and took measures to regulate e-commerce companies after the central bank reported the mismanagement of Evaly and others. The new e-commerce guidelines mandate that in the case of a customer making advance payment using credit and debit cards of banks or mobile financial services, a third-party company that works as payment gateway, will hold the money until products are delivered.

Evaly seemed to be lying low after the government's new policy came into effect.

On July 28, Rassel announced that Jamuna Group planned to invest Tk1,000 crore in Evaly.

Later Jamuna Group retracted its plan to invest in it after analysing the beleaguered e-commerce company's assets and liabilities and business strategy.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission is now investigating whether Evaly misappropriated over Tk388 crore from customers and merchants. It has already sought related documents from several government organisations.

On July 17, a Dhaka court ordered a travel ban on Rassel and his wife, in response to a petition from the anti-graft watchdog.