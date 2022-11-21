Escaped militants, those who helped them under surveillance: DMP DB chief 

The two death-row convicts who managed to flee from a Dhaka court premises yesterday and the miscreants who helped them escape are under surveillance and will be arrested anytime soon.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid disclosed the information while addressing the press in the capital on Monday.

He said, "Everyone will be brought under the law. They are currently under surveillance. We will be able to arrest them anytime soon."

The police chief has already issued a red alert across the country to prevent them from escaping, he added.

Stating that patrols are being strengthened across the country and CCTV footage is being strictly analysed and monitored, the additional commissioner said, "Security has been beefed up in case of moving terrorists from one place to another."

Meanwhile, in a case filed by police at the capital's Kotwali police station, sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haque has been accused of being the mastermind behind the militants escaping.

As per media reports, the case also states that the two militants were professionally trained by Ansar-al-Islam.

The two escapees are – Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran, and Abu Siddiq Sohel.

They are members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, who were sentenced to death in Jagriti Publications publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case.

Police earlier announced Tk10 lakh for information on each of them.

Publisher Dipon, son of Prof Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq of Dhaka University, was hacked to death in his office on the second floor of Aziz Supermarket in Dhaka's Shahbagh on 31 October 2015.