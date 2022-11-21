Escaped militants, those who helped them under surveillance: DMP DB chief 

Crime

TBS Report 
21 November, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 02:48 pm

Related News

Escaped militants, those who helped them under surveillance: DMP DB chief 

'Will be able to arrest the culprits soon'

TBS Report 
21 November, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 02:48 pm
Escaped militants, those who helped them under surveillance: DMP DB chief 

The two death-row convicts who managed to flee from a Dhaka court premises yesterday and the miscreants who helped them escape are under surveillance and will be arrested anytime soon.

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid disclosed the information while addressing the press in the capital on Monday.

He said, "Everyone will be brought under the law. They are currently under surveillance. We will be able to arrest them anytime soon."

The police chief has already issued a red alert across the country to prevent them from escaping, he added.

Stating that patrols are being strengthened across the country and CCTV footage is being strictly analysed and monitored, the additional commissioner said, "Security has been beefed up in case of moving terrorists from one place to another."

Meanwhile, in a case filed by police at the capital's Kotwali police station, sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haque has been accused of being the mastermind behind the militants escaping.

5 cops suspended over escape of 2 death row convicts

As per media reports, the case also states that the two militants were professionally trained by Ansar-al-Islam.

The two escapees are – Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran, and Abu Siddiq Sohel. 

They are members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, who were sentenced to death in Jagriti Publications publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case.

Police earlier announced Tk10 lakh for information on each of them.

Publisher Dipon, son of Prof Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq of Dhaka University, was hacked to death in his office on the second floor of Aziz Supermarket in Dhaka's Shahbagh on 31 October 2015.

Bangladesh / Top News

red alert / DMP / DB police / JMB militants / Dipon Murder case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

5h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Noya: When accessory becomes an exhibit

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

17h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

18h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'