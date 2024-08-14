Enforced disappearance case filed against Sheikh Hasina, 5 others

A case has been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and five others on charges of enforced disappearance.

The case application was submitted today (14 August) by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury in the court.

According to the complainant and the victim, Sohel Rana, a hearing on the matter took place, and the case was accepted.

Sohel Rana said, "On 10 February 2015, I was detained from Sector 5 in Uttara and forced into a vehicle. As soon as I was inside the car, I was nearly made unconscious by electric shocks to my ears and genitals."

He added, "After enduring various forms of brutal torture over time, I was eventually released in August in Godagari, Rajshahi."

He further explained, "The main reason for filing this case is to seek justice against those responsible for my abduction and torture, and to ensure that such incidents of enforced disappearances and abductions do not occur under any government."

The case also names former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former law minister Anisul Huq, former IGP Shahidul Haque, former RAB DG Benazir Ahmed, and 20-25 unidentified members of RAB as accused.