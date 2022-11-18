Elderly man dies after alleged robbery in Dhaka's Chawk Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:23 pm

An elderly man was allegedly killed by unidentified robbers during robbery at his Chawkbazar residence in the capital early Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Haji Mansoor Ahmed, 76. 

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday (18 November), officer-in-charge (OC) of Chawk Bazar Police Station Abdul Qayyum confirmed to The Business Standard.

"No case has yet been filed in this incident. We are collecting the evidence." The OC added.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Morgue for post-mortem at night.

Sarwar Ahmed, the son of the deceased, said that their family owns the building in Khaje Dewan Road, where Mansoor and his children lived, said Sarwar.

Sarwar and other members of the family went to attend a wedding ceremony in the neighbourhood on Thursday, but Mansoor stayed at home as he was feeling unwell.

After returning home, they found that the door to Mansoor's flat was locked. They later broke the lock and entered the house, only to find a bloodied Mansoor lying on the floor, according to Sarwar Ahmed.

Everything from cupboards, showcases and a locker at the home was ransacked.

Sarwar said that the robbers injected his father with some substance before looting the house and killed him by hitting him on the head.

A handsome amount of cash was stored in the house, said Sarwar. But he could not provide the exact amount.

All of the gold jewellery belonging to various family members were looted, he added.

The deceased Haji Mansoor Ahmed is the father of three sons and one daughter. He was the president of Chawk Bazar Baitun Noor Jame Masjid.

