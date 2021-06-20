Kadamtoli triple murder: Case filed against Mehjabin, her husband

A murder case was been filed on Saturday night against Mehjabin Islam Moon and her husband Shafiqul Islam in connection with the murder of her parents and sister in the capital's Kadamtoli area.

Shakhawat Hossain, brother of the deceased Masud Rana, filed the case with Kadamtali Police Station on Saturday night, accusing Mehjabin and her husband Shafiqul, said Kadamtoli Officer-in-Charge Mir Jamal Uddin.

A Dhaka court placed Mehjabin on a four-day remand following an appeal placed by the police.

OC Mir Jamal told The Business Standard that Mehjabin and Shafiqul were arrested in the case. In the case statement, Shakhawat claimed that being persuaded by her husband Shafikul, she killed the three.

Police sources said Mehjabin's mother forced her into prostitution. She tried to protest but in vain. They said Mehjabin turned into a murderer from this anguish.

She even told her father about this but her father did not take any step to stop his wife.

After marrying off Mehjabin, her mother forced the younger sister into prostitution too, said Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, deputy commissioner of Wari Division Police.

Moreover, Mehjabin's husband had an extramarital relationship with her sister. That is why she became ferocious and planned to kill them all, added the DC.

Police sources said Mehjabin had been planning to murder her family members for six months. She planned to poison them after watching a Telugu movie. A character in that movie killed her 12 family members by poisoning.

Law enforcers recovered the bodies of the three members of the family – father Masud Rana, mother Mausumi Islam and their daughter Jannatul – from a house following Mehjabin's call to the police emergency number 999 on Saturday.

Over the phone, a frantic Mehjabin claimed that she had killed three of her family members. Police rushed to the scene and arrested Mehjabin for poisoning her parents, husband and sister, DC Iftekhar told The Business Standard on Saturday night.

He said Kadamtali police recovered the bodies of Masud Rana, 50, a Saudi expat; his wife Mousumi Islam, 45; and their daughter Jannatul Islam, 22, from a building at Muradpur area under Kadamtali thana.

"Primarily, we learned that the detained daughter had poisoned her parents, husband and sister. The parents and sister died while the husband has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition," the DC added.

He said, "All five family members were primarily her target but she killed three of them and spared the remaining two."

Mehjabin told the police that she intended to kill her husband and daughter also, but after killing her parents and younger sister, she called the police at 999, said Iftekhar, adding that she at first sedated all the five family members including her husband and daughter.

Then, the DC continued, tying up their hands and legs, she strangled her parents and younger sister to death, but spared her husband and daughter.

Meanwhile, accused Shafikul was shifted to Mitford Hospital from DMCH to continue his treatment under police custody.

Police sources said Mehjabin's mother Mousumi had an extramarital relationship with one Aminul Islam who was an employee at a top BNP leaders' office. After Aminul developed a relationship with Mehjabin's younger sister, Mousumi and Mehjabin's husband Shafikul killed him at Keraniganj in 2016. A case had been filed against her mother and husband over the murder.