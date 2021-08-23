E-Orange owner, her husband placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court has granted a 5-day remand to three people, including e-commerce platform E-orange's owner Sonia Mehjabin and her husband Masukur Rahman, in a case filed by E-orange customers.

The other accused is Aman Ullah, chief operating officer of the e-commerce platform.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun passed the order today after hearing of a remand prayer.

Earlier on 17 August, the couple surrendered to the court following a case filed against them with Gulshan Police Station by the E-orange customers on 16 August.

On behalf of the aggrieved customers, Md Taherul Islam filed the case against five people, including Sonia Mehjabin, her husband Masukur Rahman, Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, Kawser and other owners, with Gulshan Police Station accusing them of embezzling around Tk1,100 crore.

Later, the court sent them to jail.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry issued a show-cause notice to the e-commerce platform over the harassment of customers.

The ministry asked e-orange to explain in seven days upon receiving the notice as to why legal actions should not be taken against it.

The E-orange authorities were supposed to publish a product list outlining the pending orders and the stipulated delivery time.

But instead of publishing the list, it sought up to 45 to 60 days, which infuriated customers.

Previously, on 12 August, E-orange posted on their Facebook page that though their office was reportedly vandalised by resellers, they promised to deliver products on 16 August.

Around 50 customers staged a sit-in protest in front of the office on 11 August.