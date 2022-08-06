Dubai-bound Bangladeshi detained with $1.30 lakh

A Dubai-bound Bangladeshi national was sued for carrying $1.30 lakh dollars, equivalent to Tk1.30 crores, without valid documents.

Dhaka Customs officials detained the man, Abdul Kader Riad, with the dollars during a scanning at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday (5 August).

According to Bangladesh Bank policy, outbound passengers have to endorse their passports with a no-objection certificate of the central bank to carry more than $10,000.

Dibakor Mandal, assistant revenue officer at Dhaka Customs filed the case against Kader with Airport Police Station on Saturday.