DU sues 300-400 unnamed persons for Tuesday’s clash

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 10:17 pm

Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected

The Dhaka University (DU) administration has filed a case over Tuesday's attack on the Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men and termed the incident as pre-planned to foil the university's senate election held on the same day.

However, the DU authorities did not blame any specific political student wing for the attack and accused 300-400 unnamed persons of the clash.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah accepted the case on Wednesday and asked police to file a probe report within 30 June. DU's assistant estate manager Md Ali Ashraf filed the case with the Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday night.

35 hurt as BCL-JCD clash in Dhaka

"On Tuesday, there was an election of DU senate for electing 35 teachers' representatives on the campus. During the election, a group of miscreants holding sticks, iron rods and local weapons started to gather in front of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Outdoor section to destabilise the current normal education environment and also to foil the senate election," read the case statement.

As law enforcement agencies were informed of the incident, they drove the miscreants away from the campus, it added.

The case statement also said that at around 11:30 am on Tuesday 300-400 miscreants forcibly tried to enter the campus through Curzon Hall gate from the Shikkha Bhaban area. As university security guard Kamal Hossain tried to bar them, the miscreants hit him with sticks and iron rods.

He also suffered injuries on his hand. Also, the miscreants vandalised two "student buses" and national property on the campus, it added.

Asked, Dhaka University Proctor Professor AKM Golam Rabbani told journalists, "We will bring those, who created chaos on the campus during when a special election was going on, to book."

"Law enforcement agencies will identify the culprits after scrutinising CCTV footage and will report it to us. If any of those attackers were Dhaka University students, we will take academic steps against them," he added.

