DU student suspended over sexual harassment allegation

Dhaka University (DU) has suspended a student of the criminology department for harassing a female student.

Suspended Sakin Tanvir is a student of the 2016-17 academic session.

In this regard, the authorities sent him a show-cause notice and asked him to respond within seven days as to why he should not be expelled.

During the investigation, he was found guilty of sexually harassing junior female students of the department, the release said.

"DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman approved the suspension," said a recently issued press release by the DU Public Relations Office.