DU student Meghla's husband held for 'her murder'

UNB
15 December, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 02:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have arrested the husband of Dhaka University student Elma Chowdhury Meghla on suspicion of killing her.

The arrestee has been identified as Iftekhar Abedin, 36, an expatriate who returned to the country from Canada on Sunday.

Based on a complaint from Meghla's father Saiful Islam Chowdhury, an FIR for murder was filed against three persons -- Iftekhar and his parents -- at Banani police station.

"Post-registration of the FIR, Iftekhar was detained. He was placed under arrest on Tuesday night," said officer in-charge of Banani police station, Noor A Azam.

"We suspect she was murdered over a family dispute. However, we are waiting for the autopsy report from Dhaka Medical College and Hospital," the OC added.

The two other accused in the case -- the woman's parents-in-law -- are on the run, according to the police officer.

Meghla, 25, a student of Dhaka University's department of dance (2015-16 session), died on Tuesday evening.

"We received a call from Meghla's husband that afternoon that she was ill and rushed to United Hospital. By the time we reached the hospital, she was dead," Meghla's uncle Iqbal Hossen said.

"We saw signs of torture on her body, what we assume was murder," Momo, a friend of Meghla who saw her at the hospital, said. "As far as we know, Meghla was emotionally tortured by her husband."

