DU student Elma’s death: Husband Iftekhar put on 3-day remand

Crime

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:17 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has placed Iftekhar Abedin, husband of Dhaka University (DU) student Meghla Chowdhury Elma, on a three-day remand in a case filed over Elma's death.

The investigating officer of the case applied for a seven-day remand after presenting the accused before the court on Wednesday. The court later granted a three-day remand, the court sources told The Business Standard.

Meghla's husband called his uncle Iqbal Hossain and informed him that she was ill and had been taken to United Hospital on Tuesday. Later they found Meghla dead after reaching the hospital.

Meghla's family members saw signs of physical torture on her body and alleged that he was murdered.

Meghla's father Saiful Islam later filed a case against her husband Iftekhar and his parents at Banani police station.

Banani Police Officer-in-Charge Noor Azam said, "The incident is believed to be caused by a marital dispute. But the main reason of death is still unknown and cannot be confirmed before the medical report arrives."

