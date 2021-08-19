Drugstore owner held in capital for possessing Moderna shots

Crime

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 12:28 pm

Drugstore owner held in capital for possessing Moderna shots

Police produced him before the court seeking a 10-day remand prayer for the pharmacy owner for interrogation

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 12:28 pm
Drugstore owner held in capital for possessing Moderna shots

A drugstore owner has been arrested in the capital over the illegal possession of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shots at his store.

Drugstore owner Bijoy Krishna Talukder was arrested during a raid in the capital's Dakshinkhan area late Wednesday, confirmed Biplob Goswami, assistant commissioner of DMP's Dakshinkhan zone.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted the drive and seized two vials of Moderna Covid-19 shots and ten empty vials of the vaccine.  

A case has been filed with Dakshinkhan Police station in this regard.

Besides, Police produced him before the court seeking a 10-day remand prayer for the pharmacy owner for interrogating him.

According to police sources, the recovered vaccine shots can be used to inoculate some 14-16 people.

Reportedly, the pharmacy had been charging Tk500 per jab.

However, it is not yet confirmed how many people have been vaccinated there so far.

