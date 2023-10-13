Drug trafficking gang, carrying 1.30 lakh yaba pills from Myanmar, nabbed in Cox’s Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
13 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 05:19 pm

Tipped off about a drug consignment arriving in the Kutubjom of Maheshkhali, a team of RAB-15 raided the area on Thursday night and arrested four drug dealers. A trawler was also seized.

RAB officials with arrested drug traffickers on 13 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy
RAB officials with arrested drug traffickers on 13 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

A team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested a gang of drug traffickers along with 1.30 lakh yaba pills from Maheshkhali of Cox's Bazar.

The methamphetamine and caffeine combined pills were brought from Myanmar using the sea route by the Cox's Bazar-based drug trafficking gang, a RAB press statement said on Friday (13 October).

Tipped off about a drug consignment arriving in the Kutubjom of Maheshkhali, a team of RAB-15 raided the area on Thursday night and arrested four drug dealers. A trawler was also seized.

The arrested drug dealers are– Zahid Hossain, son of Muslim Mia of Kutubzom in Maheshkhali; Kabir Hossain, son of deceased Tajer Mulluk; Salamatullah, son of deceased Habibullah; and Ruhul Amin, son of deceased Maju Boli.

RAB said during the preliminary interrogation, the arrested drug dealers revealed that they were involved in smuggling yaba tablets and other drugs from Myanmar to different parts of the country including Cox's Bazar and Chattogram through land and sea routes in the border areas.

They bring yaba consignments from Myanmar to Maheshkhali's coastal Sonadia and Ghativanga by sea. Later these yaba pills are distributed to remote areas of the country.

The arrestees, along with the seized drugs, have been taken to the Maheshkhali police station and necessary legal actions are being taken against them, said the RAB press statement.

