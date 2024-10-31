Drug case arrestee asks to use police station bathroom. Then takes the front door to escape

Jibannagar Police Station. Photo: TBS
Jibannagar Police Station. Photo: TBS

In the rural Jibannagar upazila in Chuadanga, a not-so-ordinary woman – accused of drug trafficking – pulled off an escape from a police station that left the law enforcers baffled today (31 October).

It was not a very complicated real-life Houdini act as one may assume. Rather, it was the simplest escape one could pull off.

The 30-year-old woman, identified as Monowara Khatun, simply ran out through the front door of the Jibannagar Police Station when the duty officer left their desk to enjoy a cup of tea, said Chuadanga districts Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Reazul Islam confirming the incident.

Monowara and his accomplice Nazmul Huda were detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday morning (30 October) with 84 bottles of Indian phensedyl and a swanky Suzuki motorcycle from Goalpara village in Jibannagar upazila.

They were later handed over to Jibannagar police. BGB filed a drug case against them as well. They were supposed to be presented before a local court in the case today, Reazul said.

Monowara was kept at the police station's women and child desk overnight. At around 6am today, when the duty officer was away on a tea break, she asked to use the bathroom and seized her chance to escape by simply slipping away through the station's front door.

At the time, there was no police official at the station's gate as well, said Reazul.

After noticing her escape, police have launched a manhunt to recapture Monowara, who hails from Maheshpur upazila of Jhenaidah. Another case will be filed against her for escaping police custody, he added.

