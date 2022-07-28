Drives against US dollar hoarders will be continued: Police

BSS
28 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 08:32 pm

Drives against US dollar hoarders will be continued: Police

BSS
28 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 08:32 pm
U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Detective Branch (DB) of Police would continue its ongoing drives against the individuals involved in manufacturing counterfeit US dollars and hoarding the currency illegally.

"We must conduct raids against people involved in manufacturing counterfeit US dollars and hoarding the currency," said Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, DB Chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), while addressing a media briefing here today.

"As a part of its ongoing drive against the illegal dollar hoarders, the DB will continue its ongoing drives in the capital to control the sudden hike in US dollar prices that has already created an artificial crisis of dollars in the open market," he said.

Harun, also DMP's additional commissioner (investigation), said, "The information regarding dollar hoarders is being collected."

Against the backdrop of the rapid dollar crisis, that the country is facing right now, he said the central bank, in the meantime, has already taken actions to check the rise in prices of US dollars.

He said 10 teams of Bangladesh Bank visited 20 money exchangers of Gulshan, Paltan and Motijheel in the capital on Wednesday and collected information on dollar transactions.

Members of the National Security Intelligence Agency were also present during the inspection.

On 26 July, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the taka hit a record of Tk112 in the country's kerb market due to a huge demand in recent months.

