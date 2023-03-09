A dramatic robbery and supersonic recovery!

Crime

Zia Chowdhury
09 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 10:37 pm

Related News

A dramatic robbery and supersonic recovery!

DB police recover most of Tk11.25 crore looted from DBBL cash microbus

Zia Chowdhury
09 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 10:37 pm
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected

It was Thursday morning, just half past seven. A vehicle of Money Plant Link Private Limited, the security agency for Dutch-Bangla Bank, carrying Tk11.25 crore reached Diabari – Sector-11 of Uttara in the capital – on the way to bank booths in Ashulia and Savar. 

All of a sudden, a black microbus blocked the road. Around 10-12 people came out, pretending to be Detective Branch (DB) officials, although they had no arms in their hands. They looted all the money – Tk11.25 crore – in four trunks from the Money Plant's old model Noah microbus in a blink of an eye. 

Money Plant failed to fight during the occurrence as it did not have any armed personnel in the vehicle. It had not even informed any law enforcement agency about the transportation of large amounts of cash in such a risky way, according to police.

The victims immediately made a complaint to the police by calling the emergency number, 999.

Around eight hours after the dramatic robbery, the real DB officials tracked the robbers' vehicle down and recovered the maximum portion of the robbed money – around Tk9 crore – from the capital's Khilkhet area.

Seven people, including two directors of Money Plant Link, were detained over the incident.

"We recovered around Tk9 crore from three trunks and seized a vehicle from Khilkhet. Operations are underway to recover the rest," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch Chief Harun Or Rashid said while briefing reporters in the evening at Khilkhet.

"It's a planned incident. We will see why the Money Plant officials let the robbers take away the money so easily. They were following Money Plant's vehicles for a long time. Unfortunately, Money Plant officials were not carrying any arms.

"We got some names. After interrogating the detainees including two directors of the private security agency, we will unearth the incident," the DB chief said.

"The incident took place in Dhaka's Turag area around 7:30am as officials of Money Plant were heading toward Ashulia EPZ on a microbus from Mirpur DOHS, with Tk 11.25 crore in four trunks, to refill DBBL auto-teller machines in the Ashulia EPZ area," Morshed Alam, deputy commissioner of DMP's Uttara Division, told reporters at his office.

When the vehicle reached Metro Rail station-2 near the River Turag, 10-12 men in a black HiAce microbus intercepted the vehicle. There was a manager, a supervisor, two guards and a driver in the Money Plant's vehicle, he added.

"The door of the vehicle was so fragile that the robbers pulled it out. They forced four of them including the driver to get down. They drove it ahead for some yards, moved the four trunks into the black microbus and fled the scene," the police official said, adding that the Money Plant's officials then sought help from police through 999.

"The microbus used for robbery carried a fake number plate," he said and added that Money Plant could have taken security from the DMP. 

The official noted that they initially identified the robbers' vehicle with footage captured by a private car camera before locating the black microbus in the Khilkhet area around 3:45pm.

"The driver [of robbers' car] told DB that he dropped the robbers in the 300 Feet area and got his portion, one trunk of robbed money.

The microbus was rented from the Tongi area," said Mirpur DB Additional Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam.

Till filing the report, a case was being filed with the Turag Police Station.

"There were five people inside our vehicle including the driver. Robbers held them, assaulted the driver and drove away with their microbus towards Ashulia highway," Joshoda Jibon Debnath, managing director of Money Plant Link Private Limited told TBS.

"I found high officials of police quite cordial and active while dealing with our case," he said adding, "Even the Police Bureau of Investigation and Detective Branch contacted me and assured me they are on high alert," he added.

Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director of Dutch-Bangla Bank, said the bank appointed a third party to carry the cash to refill the ATMs of the bank in Savar. "The bank and the third-party company will not face losses as the funds were insured," he said.

Top News

robbery / DBBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

13h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

12h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

2h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

6h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters