DoE fines Arabian Corporation Tk10 lakh for cutting hill

The Department of Environment (DoE) in Chattogram fined Arabian Corporation Tk10 lakh for cutting a hill at Khulshi area of the city.

The fine was imposed after a hearing at DoE office at Khulsi on Sunday.

DoE Deputy Director Mahamudul Haq confirmed the news.

He said a team of DoE visited the area on 17 December and acknowledged that the organisation cut almost 20,000 cubic feet of the hill.

Arabian Corporation owner Nur Islam and his wife Amena Begum were present during the hearing session, said the DoE officer.

DoE received Tk5 lakh during the session while the court ordered the owner of Arabian Corporation to pay the rest of the money within tomorrow (Monday).