Dispatch rider Khalilur earned at least Tk60cr by leaking PSC question! 

Dispatch rider Khalilur Rahman earned at least Tk50-60cr in 12 years by leaking question papers of various recruitment tests under the Public Service Commission (PSC), a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) source told The Business Standard.

Quoting what Khalilur, 38, said in court on Tuesday, the source informed that among the rider's assets were luxurious flats, including one in Mirpur, worth at least Tk3 crore which he bought recently.

Apart from this, the CID has also found another flat in Dhaka under his name.

Khalilur, who gets his monthly salary under the 19th grade (8,500-20,000), also bought huge properties in the Ashkona area in the capital and in Jashore's Keshabpur.

Khalilur said in the statement given to the court that he helped at least 300-400 people get jobs by leaking questions in the last 12 years. These include question papers for BCS cadre, non-cadre and other recruitments under PSC.

He also told the court that he leaked questions to 10 candidates in the 33rd BCS examination, with three already serving as different cadres.

Six of the candidates who got the questions appeared in the written test.

Khalilur, however, told a metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka that three of them failed the oral examination.

In addition, Khalilur also admitted that he had a hand in at least several hundreds of recruitments of assistant upazila education officer and railways.

Khalilur was once detained by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in 2012 over a BCS preliminary question leak, but the PSC did not take any action against him at that time, he told the court.

In the deposition, Khalilur also said that he used to introduce job candidates to a former high-ranking officer of PSC.

From there, if the green signal was received, the final decision on the financial transaction regarding the appointment would be made.

At least 17 people, including six officials of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission, were arrested by the CID for their alleged involvement in leaking questions of government job exams on Tuesday.

Six PSC officials are deputy directors Abu Jafar and Jahangir Alam, Assistant Director Alamgir Kabir, Office Assistant Sajedul Islam, Auditor Priyonath Roy, office staff Khalilur Rahman, and former PSC driver Syed Abed Ali, according to the Criminal Investigation Department.

The other arrestees are Abu Solaiman Md Sohel, former Chhatra League leader and trader; Shahadat Hossain, a security guard of the Narayanganj passport office; Niamun Hasan, medical technician of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Sakhawat Hossain, a trader; Sayem Hossain, Liton Sarker, Sayed Sohanur Rahman Siam, son of Abed, Jahidul Islam, Mamunur Rashid, and Noman Siddiqi.