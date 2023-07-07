Dhanmondi rape: Accused arrested from Barishal

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of raping a college girl in Dhanomndi on Thursday.

The arrestee, Mahadi Hasan Zarif, was apprehended from his stepfather's residence in Barishal, according to police officials.

He has been brought back to Dhaka, Parvez Islam, officer in-charge of Dhanmondi police station, said on Friday.

Speaking about the arrestee, he said, "Mahadi studied up to fifth grade. After that he used to roam around in different areas. After his arrest, we came to know that his uncle's house is in Kalyanpur, Dhaka. He used to stay here after coming from Barishal and roam around Dhanmondi Lake and its surroundings. He has friends in the area."

The OC said Mahadi has admitted that he and his friends would try to develop friendships with various girls who came to the lake area. Also, he was once caught stealing a bicycle from the lake.

According to police, Mahadi lured the victim to an abandoned floor of AMM Center at Dhanmondi 3/A and raped her. Her father later filed a case over the incident with Dhanmondi police station.