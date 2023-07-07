Dhanmondi rape: Accused arrested from Barishal

Crime

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 08:19 pm

Related News

Dhanmondi rape: Accused arrested from Barishal

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 08:19 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected
Police have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of raping a college girl in Dhanomndi on Thursday.
 
The arrestee, Mahadi Hasan Zarif, was apprehended from his stepfather's residence in Barishal, according to police officials.
 
He has been brought back to Dhaka, Parvez Islam, officer in-charge of Dhanmondi police station, said on Friday.
Speaking about the arrestee, he said, "Mahadi studied up to fifth grade. After that he used to roam around in different areas. After his arrest, we came to know that his uncle's house is in Kalyanpur, Dhaka. He used to stay here after coming from Barishal and roam around Dhanmondi Lake and its surroundings. He has friends in the area."
 
The OC said Mahadi has admitted that he and his friends would try to develop friendships with various girls who came to the lake area. Also, he was once caught stealing a bicycle from the lake.
 
According to police, Mahadi lured the victim to an abandoned floor of AMM Center at Dhanmondi 3/A and raped her. Her father later filed a case over the incident with Dhanmondi police station.

Bangladesh / Top News

rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

7h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

8h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but potential high

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
Aseis: Little family learns to rock

Aseis: Little family learns to rock

45m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away